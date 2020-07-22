Barclays Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $210.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $203.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $207.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of KLA by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.