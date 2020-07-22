Barclays Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.
Shares of GOLD stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
