Barclays Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

