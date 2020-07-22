Barclays Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $65.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $537,499. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

