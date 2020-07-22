Bank Ozk (OZK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank Ozk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.