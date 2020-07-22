Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOCH. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,496.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $202,495 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

