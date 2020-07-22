Bank of America Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $70.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.
In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
