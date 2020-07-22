Bank of America Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $70.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

