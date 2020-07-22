Bank of America Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $181.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

DHR opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

