Bank of America Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $49.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

BRKR stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

