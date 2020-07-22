Bank of America Downgrades Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $41.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329,725 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exelon by 1,342.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

