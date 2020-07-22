BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. Research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

