Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes $39,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.