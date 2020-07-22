Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 4,420 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 166,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

