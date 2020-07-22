Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

