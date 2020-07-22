Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 190 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

