Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,230 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.05% of Global Partners worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 27,807 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $266,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

