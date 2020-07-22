Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.30. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $263.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

