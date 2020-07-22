Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 969 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

