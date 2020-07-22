Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New $50,000 Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $94,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $19,243,780.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,284,677 shares of company stock valued at $940,336,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

