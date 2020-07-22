Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

