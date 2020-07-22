Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $102,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

