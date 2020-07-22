Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $99,000 Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $533,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

