Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $163,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

