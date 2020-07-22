Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $362.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

