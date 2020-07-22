Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

