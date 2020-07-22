Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires New Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

