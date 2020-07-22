Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 90 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.