Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 1,770 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 118,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 274,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,327,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

