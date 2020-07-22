Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 347 ($4.27) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 419 ($5.16).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.56) to GBX 516 ($6.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 581.25 ($7.15).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 304.90 ($3.75) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Babcock International Group will post 8105.7968832 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($17,597.83). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,944.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

