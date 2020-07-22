B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Eight Capital

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.01.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$158,444.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

