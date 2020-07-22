B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of BTG opened at $6.57 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

