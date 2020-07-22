B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 47730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,411,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 990,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the period.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

