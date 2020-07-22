B. Riley Weighs in on Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.84 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.