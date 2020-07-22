B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $38.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Century Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE CCS opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 876,809 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

