B. Riley Begins Coverage on Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $417.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 142.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waitr by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.