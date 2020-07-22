Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,070.33 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.