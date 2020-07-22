Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship bought 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

