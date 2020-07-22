AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXAHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

