Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 366 ($4.50) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 376.08 ($4.63).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 288.10 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

