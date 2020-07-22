Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Avinger shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 196,421 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 270.15% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

