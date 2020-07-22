Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Avalara stock opened at $126.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,471,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,570,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

