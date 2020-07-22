Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.81. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Autoliv by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.