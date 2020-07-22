Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

ALV opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Autoliv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

