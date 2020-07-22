Authorship (ATS) Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Authorship has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Authorship has a total market cap of $25,296.32 and approximately $37.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Authorship alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.01882540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121197 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.