Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Auryn Resources from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 301.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Auryn Resources worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

