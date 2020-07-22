Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Up 0.3%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.42, 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 399.23% and a negative net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audioeye Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye during the first quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

