AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $369,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $201,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 56,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.1% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

