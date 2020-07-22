AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,348,000. AXA grew its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

