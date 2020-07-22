AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

