AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

