Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
