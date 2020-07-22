Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

